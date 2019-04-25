Plot and Casting Details for 25th James Bond Film Announced

Bond 25 Finally Moving Forward (Again)

The 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise has been somewhat in limbo for the past few months. Mostly due to the departure of writer/director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) back in August over “creative differences“.

Thankfully, a capable writer/director is taking his place in the name of Cary Joji Fukanaga (Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre). Moreover, the project is finally moving forward, releasing plenty of details about what to expect.

Why Did Danny Boyle Leave the Project?

Unfortunately, the plot and main script of the film will still apparently be written by long-time Bond writing duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The pair have of course, been ruining writing the film series ever since The World is Not Enough (1999). Thankfully, MGM and EON productions typically hires more talented writers to “fix” their script. John Logan and Jez Butterworth for example, tried to salvage Spectre (2015).

Bond 25 is apparently going to be the last outing for Daniel Craig as the title role. As such, the producers and writers apparently wanted to “kill” James Bond as a send off, which Boyle disagreed with.

It is unclear whether Purvis, Wade, EON and MGM still want to do this. Especially since Boyle already kind of spoiled the news out after he left. To “fix” the Bond 25 script however, the production companies have hired Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help Fukanaga. The former mostly known for writing Borne Ultimatum (2007), while the latter is a celebrated TV producer/writer known for Fleabag and Killing Eve.

What is the Plot of Bond 25?

CIA Agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) with James Bond (Daniel Craig) in Casino Royale (2006)

The yet untitled Bond 25 will apparently start in Jamaica. In fact, the film has released the following official plot details:

James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Who Is Joining the Bond 25 Cast?

Aside from Daniel Craig reprising the title role, Ralph Fiennes will also return as M, and Ben Whishaw will return as Q. Naomie Harris is also returning as Moneypenny, as well as Rory Kinnear playing MI6 chief Bill Tanner once again.

Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) with James Bond (Daniel Craig) in Spectre (2015)

Outside of the MI6 office, Lea Seydoux returns as Madeleine Swann, while Jeffrey Wright is back as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

Rami Malek

The main villain this time will be played byBohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek. He will be joined by new Bond girls Ana de Armas (Bladerunner 2049) and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel).

Ana de Armas

Rounding out the cast are Billy Magnussen (Black Mirror), David Dencik (Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy), and French newcomer Dali Benssalah.

