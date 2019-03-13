Power Rangers Game Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Power Rangers Battle For The Grid

I must admit that it has been a very long time since I had any interest in the Power Rangers. With the recent release of a (surprisingly decent) new film, however, it seems that there is more than a little of a conserted effort to try and get this franchise back on top.

We did first hear of a Power Rangers game being developed last January. With the release of a new trailer, however, it seems that they are working hard to ramp up the hype!

It Looks… Ok

When we first saw screenshots released for the game, I’ll admit that my reaction was rather tepid. Don’t get me wrong, the concept is decent and could work well as a beat-em-up. In terms of presentation, however, it looks more than a mobile game than an outright launch at current generation consoles.

With the release of the new trailer, I’m not sure my opinion has changed.

When Is It Out?

Watching the trailer, you can make your own mind up about what you think about this game. It does promise to promise good mechanics that are ‘easy to learn, but hard to master’. As such, as a fighting game, it could prove to be decent. Forgive me, however, if I’m more than a little cynical.

Power Rangers Battle For the Grid will release for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2019.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!