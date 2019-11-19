PowerColor Reveal its RX5700 XT Liquid Devil Graphics Card

It has taken manufacturing partners a little while, but we’re starting to see more than a few now either tease or reveal their upcoming AMD Radeon 5700 XT liquid-cooling platforms. It seems, however, that in terms of an outright GPU release, PowerColor is one of the first out of the doors with the formal reveal of their ‘Liquid Devil’ 5700 XT.

PowerColor RX5700 XT Liquid Devil Graphics Card

PowerColor is, of course, one of the brands best-associated with AMD GPUs. As such, it’s hardly any surprise to see that they would be one of the first to release a fully ‘out of the box ready’ liquid-cooled RX 5700 XT graphics card.

With a 2070MHz boost clock speed, this GPU is clearly no slouch. It makes fine use of the additional performance boosts offered by this cooling method. While it may not necessarily be the ‘fastest’ 5700 XT on the market, it’s arguably the one that should appeal to custom-loop system creators the most.

Specifications

For more details on the PowerColor RX5700 XT Liquid Devil graphics card, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Does PowerColor Have to Say?

“The Liquid Devil is a brand new liquid-cooled solution from our renowned Devil series. We have partnered with the EK water block professionals to perfect our Liquid Devil, bringing astonishing performance with zero noise at the lowest temperatures. Not only you have the guarantee of having the best Water Cooling but also all Liquid Devil cards have special selected GPUs to achieve the highest clocks. 1440P Gaming performance with no compromise!”

What Do We Think?

More than anything, we have to commend PowerColor. Not simply for releasing this product, but by also providing it with a lot of the tools necessary to integrate this into existing water-cooled systems. They have clearly thought this release through and, despite being one of the first, haven’t (seemingly) rushed it.

In terms of when it will actually hit shelves, PowerColor has confirmed that the ‘Liquid Devil’ will release on November 25th for a price in the region of £570 ($600). We’ll, therefore, be more than a little curious to see how this performs when compared to standard (and comparatively cheaper) air-cooled 5700 XT GPUs.

What do you think? Do you like this design? Do you think a water-cooled 5700 XT has enough market appeal? – Let us know in the comments!