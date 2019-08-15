PowerColor Reveals Their Custom 5700 XT Range

With the impending release of the custom AMD Radeon 5700 XT graphics cards we are only days away from finding out what we’re getting, how good they are, and perhaps most notable for consumers, how much they will cost.

As one of the first out of the gates, PowerColor (a brand well known for their AMD graphics card designs) has announced their Red Devil and Red Dragon custom 5700 XT GPUs.

PowerColor Custom 5700 XT Graphics Cards – What Do We Know About Them?

Starting with the Red Devil (which is the higher tier release) it will feature a triple fan design and a 2.5 slot profile. This is comparatively a lot beefier than the standard (for want of a better word) entry-level Red Dragon which only has a twin-fan design.

Being one of the first manufacturers to get their products officially out the doors, however, they will be hoping to get these on retail shelves as soon as possible!

For more information, you can visit the official PowerColor 5700 XT website via the link here!

How Much Do They Cost?

At the time of writing, Scan.co.uk is one of the first UK retailers to have these listed as available to pre-order. So, how much do they cost?

Well, the base level custom 5700 XT (Red Dragon) is retailing for £408.98 while the higher-spec is a notably higher £449.99. Given the noise and cooling issues the reference models had, while £40 sounds a lot for what is essentially an extra fan (although we’re sure there’s more to it than just that), it may be worth it.

Based on all the information we have seen so far (which you can check out here) PowerColor does seem to be offering (at least initially) the most attractive price points for their custom models. Some may be wondering, however, if these are still a little too expensive.

What do you think? Are you planning on getting a custom AMD Radeon 5700 XT graphics card? If so, which manufacturer are you most keen on? – Let us know in the comments!