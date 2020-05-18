Prince of Persia 6 Rumor Confirmed as Fake!

Earlier this month, it was rumored that with a domain name registration, a new Prince of Persia game was set to be announced by Ubisoft. Showing information such as Gandi.net as the registrant and noting Ubisoft’s DNS servers within the code, it did appear somewhat legitimate based on the prior confirmation of Assassins Creed Valhalla that took a similar pattern.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, we’re sorry to disappoint you but it was a hoax after all. There isn’t, at least officially, a new Prince of Persia game on the way!

Prince of Persia 6 – Confirmed Hoax

A quick check of the registered website (www.princeofpersia6.com) now shows that the domain site (that was the biggest initial source of the speculation) is now officially for sale. In other words, it was never registered by Ubisoft, and, by proxy, the Prince of Persia 6 hype has (sadly) proven to be a (well-played) hoax.

Why did it gain such traction though? Well, largely because it copied a very similar pattern seen from Assassins Creed Valhalla. Namely, that the domain name registration was made just a couple days before its official confirmation. It seems though that this was exactly what the (still unknown) creator of this hoax was banking on!

What Do We Think?

As the time that this hoax initially broke, we thought it was more than a little unusual. Specifically that Ubisoft would be working (and promoting) both a new Assassins Creed and Prince of Persia game at the same time. They are, after all, in terms of their mechanics rather similar games.

We should close by noting though that this news doesn’t necessarily mean that Prince of Persia 6 isn’t happening. People with inside knowledge sometimes do buy several domain names simply to cash-in on an impending announcement and that still might be the case here. With no official news from Ubisoft, however, we suggest that you quell any hopes you might have had for a new installment. For the time being, a new Prince of Persia games seems as far removed as ever!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!