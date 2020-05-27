PS5 & Games Rumored to be Revealed Next Week!

We’ve already heard a lot of rumors suggesting that Sony would officially launch its PS5 console at some point next month. Exactly when, however, has remained something of a mystery. In a report via AndroidCentral, however, fresh news and speculation have suggested that Sony may be planning to live-stream the event (including gameplay footage from several titles) before the end of next week!

Sony to Hold PS5 Launch Event Next Week?

In the report, it has been suggested that Sony initially planned to hold the event on June 4th. It seems, however, that this date has (entirely as unofficially as the rumor) been pushed back a couple of days. It does, however, cite that a ‘launch event’ is planned to be held on or before the 6th of June. In other words, before the end of next week!

If true, we could very shortly know a lot more about the console and, particularly in terms of gaming, what level of performance we can expect. Oh, and in regards to games, the rumor is also suggesting that footage from Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be shown!

What Do We Think?

With the PS5 still scheduled to officially release around November this year, Sony does of course, sooner or later, have to formally reveal the console. As such, despite any formal confirmation of any of this news, it does sound likely that the PS5 will be revealed in the exceptionally near future.

Will it be before the end of next week though? Well, only time will tell!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!