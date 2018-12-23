PUBG Tops One Million Concurrent Steam Players Again

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Tops 1m Concurrent Players

Throughout roughly the latter part of 2017 until the middle of 2018, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (or PUBG) had a pretty solid record on Steam. The ‘battle royale’ game managed to consistently pull over a million concurrent players. A pretty impressive figure by PC standards. Throughout the latter part of 2018, it’s popularity fell. This was partly due to the success of Fortnite. It was, however, also something of a rejection of the game due to the significant increase in cheating.

In a report via Eurogamer though, it appears that the game may be back on track as it has started achieving million-plus figures again.

Why Is It Growing Again?

While some feel it is the improvements that have been made to the game in terms of more game modes and maps, others feel that this is a clear indication that the ‘Fix Pubg’ initiative is working. The online campaign was launched by the developer around 3 months ago with the sole concept of asking fans what they wanted improving in the game.

Since it’s launch, a number of features have been changed and added. Changes that the fans seem to be responding well to.

The Future?

Considering that many were already starting to consider PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as a dead or dying franchise, this upturn clearly proves that wrong. We’re certainly not saying that it will ever beat the dominance of Fortnite, but then, no one is expecting that. It does, however, indicate that 2019 has more than a few positive factors for it.

What do you think? Do you play PUBG? – Let us know in the comments!