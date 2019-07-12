Radeon RX 5700 GPUs Available Directly from AMD’s Website

Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT video cards are now available directly via AMD‘s website.

The company has actually began doing this during the RX580-era. Mostly to give users a reasonable buying alternative when the crypto-mining boom was driving prices to unreasonable levels. This was great news for gamers because it meant they are getting MSRP prices rather than abnormally marked-up units.

Buying directly from AMD also means users are genuinely getting the proper product, rather than risking a transaction via eBay, Craigslist or other online resellers. AMD also makes it easier to buy directly from their site since they accept Paypal.

You can check out the sales pages for each of the Radeon Navi video cards below:

What About AMD Ryzen CPUs?

Radeon video cards are not the only products available directly from AMD. They are also now selling their Ryzen 3000 CPUs directly. Although right now, it seems that they either do not have it on stock yet or have sold out.

To make it easier for users globally, they also have local distributor links on each of their product pages. So buyers can see if they have a local stock first. After all, it would cost a lot less in shipping, especially if you are from from AMD HQ in the USA.

Xbox PC Game Pass Promo

For a limited time, AMD is also offering a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass for PC with each purchase.

Microsoft’s PC game subscription service normally costs $10 USD a month, so this is worth a $30 bonus with every purchase. Unlike the console version, there is only a single tier for the Xbox Game Pass PC subscription. This grants users access to hundreds of games which they can download, install and play on a Windows 10 PC.