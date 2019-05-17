RAGE 2 Performance Analysis – AMD and Nvidia Tested

RAGE 2 Performance Analysis

Are you eager to dive into RAGE 2? I know I am! I loved the first game, it had its flaws, sure, but it was a stunning looking game that offered a unique spin on the exploration RPG shooter. Now it’s back, with bigger and better guns, better graphics, and stunning new environments. It certainly looks impressive, but what does it take to run it? We’ve seen the recommended requirements, but today, I’ll be punching in the a wide range of graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia. Which card will be fastest, can the budget cards hit 60 FPS, can you play it at 4K? These are questions I’m dying to answer, so let’s dive in and take a quick look at what the game has to offer!

RAGE 2 Features

WELCOME TO THE SHOOTERVERSE

id Software’s shooter pedigree and Avalanche Studios’ open world prowess is dream-team-made-real for RAGE 2. It’s more than a shooter, more than an open world game – it’s a shooterverse.



id Software’s shooter pedigree and Avalanche Studios’ open world prowess is dream-team-made-real for RAGE 2. It’s more than a shooter, more than an open world game – it’s a shooterverse. THE WASTELAND AWAITS

Seamlessly traverse a vast and varied landscape, from lush jungles and treacherous swamps to sun-scorched deserts in your pursuit of The Authority. The wasteland is massive, and you’ve got the arsenal to fight for every inch.



Seamlessly traverse a vast and varied landscape, from lush jungles and treacherous swamps to sun-scorched deserts in your pursuit of The Authority. The wasteland is massive, and you’ve got the arsenal to fight for every inch. PEDAL TO THE METAL

From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it.



From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it. THE LAST RANGER

Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons, devastating Nanotrite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits.

Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons, devastating Nanotrite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits. FACTIONS & FOES



Fight against ferocious factions for control of the wasteland, each featuring a rogue’s gallery of madmen, mutants, and monsters hungry for blood.

Looking Forward

RAGE 2 may pack plenty of content, but check out this roadmap showing just how much more you can expect throughout the year!

Trailer

About RAGE 2

“Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. RAGE 2 brings together two studio powerhouses–Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter –to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.

An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.” – Steam

RAGE 2 is available now on Steam for just £39.99