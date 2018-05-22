Razer Debuts the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

New Max-Q Razer Blade Notebook

Razer is announcing their latest Blade gaming laptop, called simply the ‘Razer Blade 15’. The number refers to its screen size and it is meant to replace the Blade 14. It is also as impressively thin and light as other Blade laptops. However, the Blade 15 has much narrower bezels at just 4.9mm. It does not have a thin bezel at the top like with Dell XPS laptops however. Most likely since Razer did not seem to want to compromise or move the webcam. Nonetheless, it is still thin at the top. Thin enough that they claim that this is the world’s smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop. Since they managed to fit a 15.6″ screen on the Blade 14’s body.

What Kind of Hardware Does the Razer Blade 15 Have?

Two NVIDIA Max-Q GPU options are available: a GTX 1060 6GB or a GTX 1070 8GB. The GTX 1060 6GB Max-Q version is only 16.8 mm thick. However, the GTX 1070 8GB Max-Q version is not too far off, at only 17.3mm. This is still considerably thinner than most gaming laptops. It is also only approximately 4.5lbs in weight.

Like previous Blade notebooks, users can choose between a 1920 x 1080 Full-HD or a 3840×2160 4K UHD IPS 60Hz matte display. A 144Hz 1920 x 1080 panel option is also available.

Otherwise, both pack an Intel Core i7-8750H, which is a 6-core, 12-threaded CPU. It runs at 2.2GHz and can turbo up to 4.1GHz if necessary. Users can have the notebook configured with either 16GB or 32GB 2666MHz DDR4. Storage options include 512GB to 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSDs.

How Much is the Razer Blade 15 Notebook?

The GTX 1060 6GB Max-Q version starts at just $1899.99 USD. Meanwhile, the GTX 1070 8GB Max-Q version starts at $2399.99.