Razer Phone 2 Gaming Phone Launched for $799 USD

Now with Chroma RGB

Although ASUS‘ new gaming smartphone is finally here, Razer intends to rain on their parade by releasing an updated version of the Razer phone. Simply called the ‘Razer Phone 2’, it features several minor upgrades refining some features for $100 more than the original.

The screen is 5.7-inch IGZO display with a 2560×1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is now brighter by 50% and has HDR content support.

Inside, it now sports a vapour chamber cooled Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8GB of RAM. In comparison, the first generation phone made use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC.

As for the camera, it features dual lenses with dual Sony IMX Sensors. The rear camera is even capable of shooting at a 120FPS video frame rate. Meanwhile, the front camera supports 60FPS FHD.

One thing notably missing from the first phone was the Chroma support. So now Razer has added it and illuminates the triple-snake logo at the back. This serves as the notification, removing the LED at the front.

What Accessories are Available for the Razer Phone 2?

Just like ASUS, they are also offering several accessories for the gaming phone. However, it is not quite as numerous. It includes the essential tempered glass protection kit, as well as thin case. There is also a wireless desktop charging cradle with Chroma RGB LED available.

How Much is the Razer Phone 2?

It is now available for pre-order for $799 USD via RazerZone.com.

As for the accessories, the charging cradle is available for $99 USD, while the tempered glass protection kit and case costs $19 each.