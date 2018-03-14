Red Bull Gaming Sphere Launches In London With Noblechairs

Red Bull Gaming Sphere

Today, the Red Bull Gaming Sphere officially arrives in London. The center is designed specifically for the promotion, expansion, and training of the eSports players of the future. The center is intended to be the UK’s hub for all gaming needs and is fitted out with all of the latest hardware and technology associated with it including the excellent Noblechairs products.

As well as hosting eSports events, the hub will also accommodate the casual gamers to meet, drop-in, learn and, of course, play.

The opening of the Gaming Sphere is Red Bulls second such arena with the first having previously launched in Toyko to great success.

Noble Chairs

As part of the even, we see a big favorite of ours here at eTeknix, Noblechairs, make a big appearance with many of their excellent gaming chair options available not just to look at, but also to try out. You can check out a review of our of their excellent products here.

In the press release, the following announcement has been made: “Red Bull has partnered with some of the most pioneering technology suppliers in the world, such as ASUS Republic of Gamers, offering the most high-spec gaming experience possible. In addition, noblechairs has provided a range of its finest gamer seats, ensuring that guests can play games in comfort and style for optimum performance.”

Therefore the technology on display, in addition to the excellent noblechairs, should make this a place well worth visiting.

Where is it?

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere is located in Shoreditch, London and opens on the 14th of March. For fans of competitive gaming or those who are looking to get involved, this place is well worth checking out.

What do you think? Planning on making a trip? Should this help develop eSports in the UK? In addition, will you visit just to check-out the technology on display? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video