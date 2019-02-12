Red Dead Redemption 2 Reclaims Top Spot In UK Game Charts

Red Dead Redemption 2 Retakes Top Spot

Last week I was more than a little surprised that Kingdom Hearts 3 had taken the top spot in the UK Gaming charts. Admittedly, I suspected that with the game being released it was going to be ‘thereabouts’. I did not, however, believe that it would manage to topple Resident Evil 2 which had only released the previous week.

Well, in a surprising turn of events, while Kingdom Hearts 3 is no longer top of the charts (as I suspected might have been the case). Amazingly though, it hasn’t been replaced with Resident Evil either! Instead, in a report via GamesIndustry, Red Dead Redemption 2 has jumped back into the top spot.

I Must Admit… I Am Surprised!

Given that Red Dead Redemption 2 has now been released for around 5 months, while I believed that it would hang around the 10 top for many more months (and possibly years) to come, I did not think it would supplant KH3 or RE2 again so quickly. I will freely admit, I am surprised! It is, however, all good reading for Rockstar Games and Take-Two. Did you notice how even the now 5-year-old GTA V still keeps a spot in the top? Although, just barely.

Next Week Things Will Get Interesting

With the upcoming release of games such as Crackdown 3, Far Cry: New Dawn and Metro Exodus it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how the charts pan out next week. Admittedly, I don’t expect any of them to actually take the top spot. Based on this last weeks performance though, I wouldn’t care to guess what’s going to be the best seller this week. It will, however, be interesting to see if GTA V can hang on.

What do you think? What game/s have you purchased recently? Are you surprised about the charts? In addition, do you think any of the new releases will have an impact? – Let us know in the comments!