Red Dead Redemption 2 Reclaims Top Spot In UK Game Charts

/ 1 day ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 Retakes Top Spot

Last week I was more than a little surprised that Kingdom Hearts 3 had taken the top spot in the UK Gaming charts. Admittedly, I suspected that with the game being released it was going to be ‘thereabouts’. I did not, however, believe that it would manage to topple Resident Evil 2 which had only released the previous week.

Well, in a surprising turn of events, while Kingdom Hearts 3 is no longer top of the charts (as I suspected might have been the case). Amazingly though, it hasn’t been replaced with Resident Evil either! Instead, in a report via GamesIndustry, Red Dead Redemption 2 has jumped back into the top spot.

I Must Admit… I Am Surprised!

Given that Red Dead Redemption 2 has now been released for around 5 months, while I believed that it would hang around the 10 top for many more months (and possibly years) to come, I did not think it would supplant KH3 or RE2 again so quickly. I will freely admit, I am surprised! It is, however, all good reading for Rockstar Games and Take-Two. Did you notice how even the now 5-year-old GTA V still keeps a spot in the top? Although, just barely.

Next Week Things Will Get Interesting

With the upcoming release of games such as Crackdown 3, Far Cry: New Dawn and Metro Exodus it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how the charts pan out next week. Admittedly, I don’t expect any of them to actually take the top spot. Based on this last weeks performance though, I wouldn’t care to guess what’s going to be the best seller this week. It will, however, be interesting to see if GTA V can hang on.

What do you think? What game/s have you purchased recently? Are you surprised about the charts? In addition, do you think any of the new releases will have an impact? – Let us know in the comments!

kingdom hearts 3

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results