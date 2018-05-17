Reports Suggest The Nvidia 1180 Is Set To Release In July

Reports Suggest Nvidia Will Release The GTX 1180 This July

One of the current hottest talking points in the world of PC components is Nvidia. Specifically, when they will release the highly anticipated 11XX series of graphics cards. Over the last few months, we have seen many reports emerge, but most of them have been speculation. Some of them have appeared fairly legitimate, others not so much. What is clear, however, is that this next generation of cards has clearly caught the imagination of fans around the world.

Things have, however, just taken a fresh twist. In a report via Tomshardware, they are suggesting that Nvidia will launch the 1180 as soon as this July. In addition, third-party cards are expected to begin to emerge on the market around the August to September period.

How accurate do we think this is?

Earlier this week, we reported how some specifications for the Nvidia 1180 had leaked. This was reported at the time to be an engineering example and as such the information had to be taken with a pint of salt. That being said though, the details within appeared to be reasonably in line with what most of us were expecting.

Despite this, we have been told on more than one occasion to not expect any news at Computex next month in regards to this graphics card. Then again, Nvidia does like to make the big announcement. In combination with the reported specification, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that the card could be more or less ready for launch. The source of the information has asked to remain anonymous, but they do cite it as being reliable. Therefore, call me crazy, but this just might be entirely true.

We will, of course, have to wait and see with any formal announcement, but if you were planning to make the upgrade, it seems that July is the best bet at the moment for the initial release.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!