Resident Evil 2 Mod Adds Cloud Strife from FFVII

It is perhaps somewhat ironic that two of the most anticipated gaming releases over the last two years have both been remakes. Namely, Resident Evil 2 (that came out earlier this year) and Final Fantasy VII (due for release in March 2020). You might, at this point, be wondering why I’ve mentioned both of those games. Well, the popularity of Resident Evil 2 has spawned a number of mods as people look for new ways to make the game fresh or more interesting.

The most recent (courtesy of NexusMods) brings Final Fantasy VII’s Cloud Strife into Raccoon City and, quite frankly, it looks pretty amazing! If you are, therefore, struggling to wait for the release of FFVII, this might give you a little stop-gap entertainment!

Resident Evil 2 Mod Adds Cloud Strife From Final Fantasy VII

So, like many character mods from the game, this is simply an insertion of a new skin, but hell, I’m not complaining. Based on what you can see in the video above, the work that has gone into this mod has been more than a little extensive.

Sure, it isn’t perfect. With the potential offered in modding on PC games, however, this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what you can do in Resident Evil 2.

Where Can I Get It?

As with most mods, there are a few prerequisites required to get this into your game. Firstly, you must (of course) own the PC version. In addition to that, you also need to have the ‘Fluffy Manager’ tool installed to successfully insert the character into the game. You can start, therefore, by downloading that via the link here!

Following the download of that tool, however, you can access the ‘Cloud Strife’ mod via the link here, unpack, and away you go! It is, if nothing else, a more pleasant direction than a number of the (largely nude) mods we’ve seen for the game so far.

What do you think? Have you played Resident Evil 2? Tried any of the mods for the game? If so, what has been your favourite so far? – Let us know in the comments!