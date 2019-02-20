Resident Evil 2 Mod Leaves Wong With Nothing On

Resident Evil 2

One of the hottest modding topics over the last couple of days has been surrounding Resident Evil 2. Specifically, how the community seems somewhat intent on making the characters (or at least the female ones) a bit more… revealing in their costume choices. At the risk of you all assuming that these are the only kinds of mods I search for either, a brand new one has been released that should (fingers crossed be the last I get to tell you about.

In a new release on the Nexusmods website, a new mod has Ada Wong bearing all for the world to see.

Another Nude Mod!

Yes, I’m afraid that this is another nude mod, but for some reason, these seem to be rather popular with fans of the game. As such, it would be entirely remiss of me not to inform you of this highly critical content! If you did, therefore, want to see both Clare Redfield and Ada Wong strutting around wearing nothing but their birthday suit, you can!

Where Can I Get It?

As per the prior instances of mods from this game, the download can be taken from the official Nexus mods website which you can visit in the link here! – You may need to create an account and also turn off the adult filter. From there, however, if you simply search for “Ada Naked Mod” you should be able to get this ‘content’ into your game. Again, purely for fact-checking purposes, I can confirm that this mod does work!

Now, unless the modding community comes up with a naked Tyrant or Leon Kennedy mod, this will hopefully be the last I report on such content for this game. I don’t, after all, want you to think I’ve got some kind of unhealthy fascination with it!

What do you think? What will the modding community think of next?! – Let us know in the comments!