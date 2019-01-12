Resident Evil 2 One Shot Demo Has Been Cracked On PC

Resident Evil 2 Remake

After around a month of rumours, Capcom finally decided to oblige the fans by releasing a demo for the highly-anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake. There was, however, something of a catch. The demo (which is available to download now) would give players an opportunity to try it out, but within a very specific timeframe. Namely, you had 30 minutes to play it and that’s it!

It’s exactly for this reason that while I have it installed, I’m waiting for a particularly quiet period before I give it a go. You know, when the kids in bed and my wife isn’t torturing me with some garbage on the TV.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, it seems that the 30 minute ‘one-shot demo’ may have already been cracked. Well, at least on the PC.

What Does This Mean?

Well, before you get too excited, you can’t play the entire game. The fact that the demo itself was only around an 8GB download should’ve given you a clue to that. The report does, however, suggest that the 30-minute timer has been disabled. This essentially means that while you can’t play the whole game, you can explore the demo in much greater detail.

Unlimited Ammo!

It appears that the ‘crack’ works as a trainer. By using it you can continually reset the demo timer accordingly. In addition, you can also use it to ‘cheat’ by giving Leon unlimited ammo, super walking speed and even bypassing the need to reload your weapon.

We’re not going to give you the link (as we’re a bit uncomfortable directly sharing something that Capcom are likely not happy about), a quick Google search, however, should oblige any of you who do want a little more than the prescribed 30-minute experience.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!