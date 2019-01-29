Resident Evil 2 Remake Has Already Sold 3 Million Copies

Resident Evil 2

Unless you have been living under a rock or on a complete gaming hiatus, you will have surely not only have noticed the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake but also probably seen how it has been widely praised by both fans and critics.

In fact, the chances are that if you’re reading this, you’ve probably played it.

Just how successful has it’s launch been though? Well, in a report via DSOGaming, Capcom has reported that less than 4 days since it’s launch, the Resident Evil 2 remake has already sold over 3 million copies.

Putting This Into Context

3 million is clearly a pretty big number, but just how successful has this launch been? Well, lets put in into context. Combining the entire current sales of Battlefield V and Fallout 76 (arguably the previous 2 biggest franchises releases) their total sales, to date, are only around 3.5 million units.

For Resident Evil 2 to have basically nearly equalled this within just 4 days is a clear indication of its success.

Free DLC

It gets better still for owners of the game as Capcom has also just announced that an upcoming DLC will be released on February 15th. Better still, it will be available on all platforms for free! You can read more about it in the link here!

If you haven’t played it yet though, my advice is quite simple. Play it now!

What do you think? Have you played Resident Evil 2? What did you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!