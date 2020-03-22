Resident Evil 3 Demo Gets Mods – Yes, A Nude Jill One Too!

With the launch of the Resident Evil 3 Demo, I daresay that many of you have taken the opportunity to try it out. Having done so myself, all I can say is that I can’t wait until the full game releases on April 3rd. Even if Nemesis did manage to kill me four times…

Despite only being a demo, however, it seems that the modding community has already been quite happily getting to grips with it and, as you might expect, some of the results are certainly more eye-catching than others.

Resident Evil 3 Demo Mods

So, what mods have we got? Well, while around a dozen are out there, there are two that mostly seem to be worth trying out. One of them turns Nemesis into Thomas the Tank Engine. A mod that was already semi-seen before when Resident Evil 2 was launched, but we’ve also seen him appear in games such as Skyrim too.

On a similarly repetitive theme, however, one of the most popular mods is not about adding content but removing it. Namely, Jill Valentine’s clothing. Yes, despite Resident Evil 3 only currently being a demo, we have a nude Jill mod!

Where Can I “Learn” More?

Well, presuming that you’re far more interested in the Thomas the Tank Engine mod, you can check out the official website for that via the link here! – For those of you who want to do more ‘research’ into the Nude Jill mod… you can check the link here! We shall make no judgments upon you!

What do you think? Have you tried out any Resident Evil 3 mods yet? Are you going to check out one of these two? If so, which one?… – Let us know in the comments!