Resident Evil 3 Releases a Brand New Trailer!

With Resident Evil 3 set to launch of April 3rd, we’ve already had a pretty nice taste of what we can expect thanks to the demo Capcom launched earlier this month. What we were not expecting, however, was a new trailer to arrive. Well, at least not before launch day.

If you are, therefore, sat at home and are looking for some entertainment or another reason to get hyped over this release, then Capcom is happy to oblige!

Resident Evil 3

While the trailer does briefly discuss the Resistance multiplayer game (that, as I understand it, will see a beta release later today) the main focus is on yet unreleased gameplay footage showing us more of Jill Valentine. Well, not unless you downloaded that nude mod. In which case, you’ve already seen more than enough of her!

What Do We Think?

Resident Evil 3 has the making of being one of the best gaming releases of 2020. Admittedly, Cyberpunk 2077 might have something to say about that when September comes along, but considering that we’re all being encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, I can’t think of many better games than Resident Evil 3 to occupy my time! Particularly that multiplayer mode which certainly adds a new dimension to this already amazing launch!

Put simply, April 3rd can’t come soon enough!

