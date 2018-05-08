Riotoro CR1088 Prism Chassis Review

Riotoro CR1088

We kick things off today with our first look at one of the newest names in the chassis market. Riotoro is pretty new on the block, and the CR1088 is the first of their lineup to grace my desk. I must admit, CR1088 isn’t the most catchy name for a product ever, but hey, we’ve heard worse over the years.

Equipped with support for (up to) an ATX motherboard, the CR1088 is surprisingly compact. If anything, you would be surprised to see ATX support, as it looks way to small. However, it uses a wider body, and a dual chamber design, allowing for more hardware that you might think.

Throw in a large side panel window, 256 colour LED lighting, and a wallet-friendly price tag and the CR1088 is sounding very appealing. Of course, we want to look a little bit closer, so let’s get it out of the box and take a look!

What Riotoro Had to Say

“The ultra-compact CR1088 Prism updates the award-winning CR1088 with a new black/red exterior, RGB lighting, increased internal space, and dust filters. It packs a punch with support for full-size ATX motherboards, power supplies and graphics cards.” – Riotoro

Features

Full ATX support (small case) Drive Bays 5.25″x1, 3.5″x1, 2.5″x1, convertible 3.5″/2.5″ x 1

Compartment design for better cooling, Water cooling Compatible. Includes 1 – 120mm RIOTORO Case Fan

PSU Support: Standard ATX 175x150x85 mm. Fits all Reference design cards

Expansion Slots: 7, Dedicated intake fan for VGA, USB 3.0 x2, microphone, headphone

Motherboard: ATX, mATX, mini-ITX, Max CPU cooler height 120 mm, Max GPU length 300 mm

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.