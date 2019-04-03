Roccat Reveals The Noz Ultra-Light Headset

Roccat Noz

Roccat may not necessarily be one of the best-known mainstream brand of gaming headsets. You may, however, have recently heard about them following the proposed takeover by Turtle Beach. If not, you can read more about that here! Any way you look at it, however, we’ve always loved Roccat here at eTeknix.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Roccat has decided to reveal their latest gaming headset. The Noz features high-levels of audio performance while coming in an ultra-light weight package.

Ultra-Lightweight

At just 210 grams, the Noz headset is remarkably light. In fact, more much significantly so than many of it’s rivals which can easily weight twice as much. With the earcup design, it’s pretty clear that Roccat has designed this with comfort as a very high priority.

While it may not necessarily represent their ‘top of the line’ in terms of audio quality, it is still reported to be excellently good and certainly at least on par with many other high-end gaming headsets.

How Much Do They Cost?

Price is always a factor in a gaming headset and, in truth, there can be huge a substantial difference to what you can achieve between even the entry to mid-level points.

Retailing for circa $69.99, the Roccat Noz does represent this middle-ground well in terms of pricing. Based on the incredibly lightweight design and excellent audio quality, if you are considering buying a new gaming headset, there’s no reason why this shouldn’t be on your list.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!