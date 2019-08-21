Roccat Unleash Impressive New Products at Gamescom 2019!

Roccat is going from strength to strength this year it seems. The company was snapped up by Turtle Beach a while ago. However, that only seems to have given them more ammo to keep doing what they do best. At this years Gamescom, they’ve unleashed an impressive new range of products too, proving that Roccat is still full of life.

Roccat Kain Mouse Series

ROCCAT Kain is the all-new series of PC gaming mice born from the vision of creating the best “click” to deliver maximum precision performance. Not only does the series introduce ROCCAT’s innovative Titan Click – an all-new mechanism that registers the click signal up to 16 milliseconds faster than other mice making it the most responsive mouse on the market, but it also delivers “all the feels.” Even before plugging-in the Kain mouse, gamers will immediately notice the impressive shape. Combined with a weight of 89 grams the Kain mice offer exceptional grip and ergonomics. Adding its lightning-fast response time, the Kain series mice are sure to give PC gamers an advantage.

Check out our review of the Kain 120 AIMO here!

PC gamers will have three models of the Kain mouse to choose from – both wired and wireless. The entry-level Kain 100 AIMO provides gamers with rubber side grips for maximum control and 8500 DPIs. The step-up Kain 120 AIMO features a unique hybrid anti-wear performance coating which is durable, dirt-resistant, grippy and feels great to touch. The Kain 120 also features the updated Owl-Eye sensor offering up to 16K DPIs. Available in Ash Black and Arctic White, the Kain family starts at a competitive MSRP of $49.99/ €49.99 for the Kain 100 AIMO, with the upgraded sensor variant Kain 120 AIMO available at $69.99/€69.99. The Kain 100 AIMO and Kain 120 AIMO are planned to launch at retail in September 2019. The wireless Kain 200 AIMO will offer PC gamers the cable-free version of its newest technology at a MSRP of $99.99/€99.99. This is planned to be available this winter.

ROCCAT Vulcan 121 and 122 PC Gaming Keyboards

ROCCAT’s original Vulcan 120 AIMO PC gaming keyboard introduced their proprietary Titan Switch Tactile mechanical switch. The Vulcan’s design was also recognized by winning the 2019 iF Design Award for its product category. At Gamescom 2019 ROCCAT will be showing off two variants. These include the Ash Black Vulcan 121 AIMO with its all-new Titan Switch Speed.

Titan Switch Speed

Built for speed, the Titan Switch Speed boasts a shortened 1.4mm actuation point (2.8mm travel distance). It reacts over 30% faster than standard switches, pushing the boundaries of speed without sacrificing precision. The switches are actuated with a hefty 45g of force. This can minimize accidental key presses, making the keyboard perfect for gaming. Additionally, completing its current Ash Black and Arctic White theme, ROCCAT will officially unveil the Vulcan 122 AIMO. Which is the Arctic White version of the award-winning Vulcan 120. All variants of the Vulcan 120s will retail for an MSRP of $159.99/€159.99.

ROCCAT Sense AIMO

ROCCAT’s Sense mousepad also joins the AIMO family. To make the lighting ecosystem bigger and better than ever before; for an even more immersive experience. Its soft cloth surface of 353x256x3.5 mm is bordered by a vivid RGB light guide with two programmable zones. The Sense AIMO Pad will be available in early September 2019 at participating retailers for a MSRP of $39.99/€39.99.

