Rocket League Mean Puss Skatepark Mod Released!

Rocket League

We’ve seen all kinds of crazy stuff added to Rocket League. Not only is the game crazy to start with, but the modders have pushed it even further since. The latest mod is no exception either, adding skate park tracks for you to tear around. As if the game wasn’t already mental enough, the addition of big ramps and loops certainly adds fuel to the excitement fire. Actually, it reminds me of old-school Track Mania!

Mean Puss Skatepark

The mod “Mean Puss Skatepark” is now on the Steam Workshop. Of course, you’ll find rails, bowls, tunnels, and all kinds of cool stuff to whip round in your tiny car. Or, for now, you can check out the chaos in the video below!

Controversy

What will happen to mods like this one Epic move the game to Epic Game Store? We don’t really know. It may not even be removed from Steam, we just don’t know. Not sure what I’m talking about? Read this.

Mods

There are always more mods in the wild than even we can keep track of. However, if you’ve tried any incredible Rocket League mods, let us know in the comments. In fact, if you see any incredible mods at all, let us know on social media. We do love a good mod, I mean, who doesn’t!