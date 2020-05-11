Rumors Suggest Diablo 2 Remake is Still in the Works

When Blizzard announced that Diablo 2 was getting a remaster back in 2017, I must admit that I was more than a little hyped for it. With many considering it to be the best overall release from the franchise, it was undoubtedly a welcome announcement particularly since Blizzard’s reputation was mildly in the toilet at the time.

The project did, however, look to be more than a little doubtful late last year though when speculation suggested that Blizzard had scrapped it to specifically push its development of Diablo IV. In a report via TechRadar, however, fresh news (reportedly coming from internal sources) has suggested that Diablo 2 Remastered is still in development and it will likely release ahead of Diablo IV.

Supposedly going under the title ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’, the ‘leak’ suggests that while Blizzard may have outsourced the project to one of their subsidiaries, it is still in development and, better still, may be set to release before the end of this year!

If that is true, it would be very welcome news. Albeit, as a rumor, you do have to take it with a pinch of salt!

What Do We Think?

The source of the leak is said to be very reputable in terms of inside knowledge at Blizzard. In addition, we should clarify that (at least to my knowledge) Blizzard never formally said that Diablo 2 was canceled. Albeit, they didn’t exactly do anything to dissuade that speculation either.

All going well though, we’ll finally get our D2 remaster before the end of this year and, I must admit, I’m going to be more than ready to get my Necromancer and army of skeletons ready again!

What do you think? Do you think this game is still in development? If so, are you looking forward to it? – Let us know in the comments!

