Rumors Emerge That The Sony PS5 Will Be A Ryzen Based

Sony reported being working on a Ryzen based PS5

Over the last year, AMD has made massive strides in making their processors competitive again with Intel. The Ryzen series has been nothing short of a revelation for the company. In fact, as I write this now I currently have a Ryzen in my very own system. While PlayStation has used AMD processors for quite some time, the Jaguar one currently used in the PS4 is beginning to show its age a little.

As such, in a report via PCGamesN, it’s no surprise that for the next generation of consoles Sony is turning their eye to something new. As such, reports suggest that their coding team who are working on the PS5 are looking to implement Ryzen as the processor base for the system.

A new step forward, albeit rather logical

With both the PS4 and Xbox One using an AMD Jaguar architecture chip for their processors, while the technology has proven to be solid, it is getting somewhat dated now. In addition, there are many who questioned the use of it in the first instance. Particularly since the processor isn’t known for having much power despite having 8 cores.

With the 2nd generation of Ryzen processors now available the decision to kick it up a level does make sense. Particularly since, similar to the 1st generation, they are again being so well received by consumers.

As for when we can expect the PS5, there we enter into the realms of speculation. Although nothing firm has been made known, the PS5 is expected to release at some stage in 2020. There are certainly no doubts that the PS4 is entering the twilight of its years and with releases such as God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, we have probably seen the best the system has to offer.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the PlayStation? Excited for the potential use of Ryzen?- Let us know in the comments!