Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD Family Launched

Powered by the Latest V-NAND Technology

Samsung is officially launching the new 970 EVO Plus SSD family, following the 970 PRO and 970 EVO 9 months ago. In fact, the new 970 EVO Plus is faster than the 970 EVO, thanks to the latest 96-Layer V-NAND 3D TLC technology and firmware optimization. This speed of course, is best realized using NVMe through PCIe 3.0 x4, so it uses the typically compact M.2 2280 form factor.

When it comes to performance, the 970 EVO Plus can reach sequential read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s, as well as sequential writes of up to 3,300MB/s. In comparison, the Samsung 970 PRO reaches sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,700MB/s. Meanwhile, the 970 EVO is slightly below that with up to 3,500 MB/s sequential read and 2,500MB/s sequential write.

As for capacity, users can choose between 250GB, 500GB and 1TB. A 2TB capacity version will also arrive at a later time, with reliability of up to 1,200 TBW.

How Much is the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD?

The best part is how affordable these drive are. The 250GB version starts at just $90 USD (36 cents per GB), while the 500GB version starts at $130 USD (26 cents per GB). Meanwhile, the 1TB version offers a slightly better GB-per-cent cost at $250 USD (25 cents per GB).

For more information, visit the official 970 EVO Plus landing page.