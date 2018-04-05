Samsung Introduces the Notebook Odyssey Z Gaming Laptop

Samsung Goes Gaming

Intel recently announced the launch of their 8th generation mobile Core CPUs. To Samsung, this presents an opportunity to enter the gaming laptop market with a new line called the Notebook Odyssey Z. With this line, Samsung says they set out “to create a dynamic, user-friendly laptop that would take gaming experiences to new heights“.

What Kind of Hardware is the Notebook Odyssey Z Packing?

The notebook uses an Intel Core i7-8750H processor with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) GPU. Samsung keeps this power thermally manageable via their Z AeroFlow Cooling System. Which is basically a dynamic spread vapor chamber heatsink with a custom Z-blade blower fan.

As for the screen itself, it measures 15.6-inches and supports full-HD 1920×1080 resolution. The memory is configurable up to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz, while the storage option is up to 1TB PCI Express-based NVMe M.2 SSD. It also uses a 54WHr battery and a 180 watt power supply.

It lacks any SD card or USB 3.1 Gen 2 options, although it has 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1, and 2x USB 2.0 ports.

The keyboard has an interesting design as it is closer to the bottom edge. The trackpad instead is located on the right side, taking the place of the numpad. We have seen a similar design like this before with ASUS’ using up the extra space at the top for the cooling components and speakers instead.

How Much is the Notebook Odyssey Z Laptop?

Samsung did not reveal pricing information yet. Availability is also currently limited to China and Korea for April. It will eventually hit the North American market around Q3 2018.