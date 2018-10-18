Samsung Prepares the Galaxy Book 2 to Take on Surface Pro 6

/ 10 mins ago

Samsung Prepares the Galaxy Book 2 to Take on Surface Pro 6

Snapdragon-Powered 2-in-1 Tablet

Microsoft just recently announced their Surface Pro 6 two weeks ago. Now it appears that Samsung is readying a direct competitor called the Galaxy Book 2. It even looks very identical. Except for the fact that Samsung opts for Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 850 instead of any Intel-based solution. The general feature and layout of the tablet itself remains identical to the first version. Although it now has a slightly more rectangular shape.

The display uses a 12-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 2160 x 1440p resolution. This tablet also comes with two AKG-tuned speakers, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. When it comes to the stand, Samsung took a page right off the Microsoft playbook as the Surface book 2 now has a built-in aluminium kick stand.

Samsung Prepares the Galaxy Book 2 to Take on Surface Pro 6

This 2-in-1 tablet will be running Windows 10 with S mode activated and starts out with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD. Plus, it has an expandable microSD slot. It also comes with a keyboard cover and S-pen.

How Much is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2?

With the keyboard and S-pen, the Galaxy Book 2 starts at $999 USD and will be available starting November 2. An LTE variant is also apparently in the works, and will be available for US customers initially later in November.

Samsung Prepares the Galaxy Book 2 to Take on Surface Pro 6

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja