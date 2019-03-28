Samsung Unveils new Q-series Soundbars with Adaptive Sound

/ 1 min ago
Two New Mid-Range Bluetooth Soundbars

Samsung is announcing a pair of new soundbars for their Q-series line. These are designed to be “smarter” than other soundbars according to the company, and is the result of Samsung’s partnership with Harman Kardon.

The two new models are the HW-Q70R and the HW-Q60R. Both with Adaptive Sound technology. This analyzes the content the TV screen and adjusts the sound settings automatically for optimal experience. Adaptive Sound is automatic when AI mode is enabled and connected to Samsung’s latest Q-series TVs.

Both soundbars also have Acoustic Beam technology as well as Bluetooth support. Acoustic Beam fills the entire room with sound and offers a “panoramic soundscape”. Bluetooth support meanwhile, means users can pair the soundbar from any compatible device wirelessly.

What are the Differences Between the Two Soundbars?

While the two share many features, the HW-Q70R includes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound. Which were originally reserved for higher end Samsung soundbar models.

How Much are these Samsung Q-Series Soundbars?

The HW-Q60R is available now for $499 USD. Meanwhile, the HW-Q70R will be available soon.

