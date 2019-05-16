SanDisk’s Extreme 1TB microSD Card is Now Available

World’s Fastest 1TB microSD Now Here After Brief Delay

Western Digital first announced the massive 1TB UHS-I microSD card from SanDisk three months ago. According to Western Digital, this is the world’s fastest reaching speeds up to 160MB/s. Which is practically twice as much as typical microSD cards. In terms of write speeds, it can do 90MB/s.

That means it also complies with Video Class Speed 30 and UHS Speed Class 3 standards. So users can watch 4K UHD video as well as use this card for recording 4K UHD video.

Some older smartphones might not be able to see the 1TB microSD card. Although newer smartphones and devices can certainly do. Which is probably why Western Digital chose to unveil it at Mobile World Congress.

Aside from speed and capacity, SanDisk says this storage can take a beating. It is temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof, and X-ray proof. So you can practically take 1TB of data almost anywhere.

Where Can I Buy the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card?

After being delayed by a month, users can buy it directly from Western Digital’s website. It is also now listed via Amazon and should be available there soon. The MSRP is $449 USD and it comes with an SD card adapter.