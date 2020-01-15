Sapphire Launches its Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card

With AMD officially launching their brand new 5600 XT graphics card at CES 2020, we’ve already seen a number of designs revealed by the various AIB partners. This time, however, it’s the turn of Sapphire to show us theirs!

Yes, the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU has been officially launched and, I must admit, it does look pretty nice!

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT

As part of their ‘Pulse’ series of graphics card releases, this model carries a twin-fan design and very eye-catching silver and black colouring with red ‘pulse’ highlights. It is, undoubtedly, one of the best looking 5600 XT’s we’ve seen so far.

Just how good is it though? Well, let’s see what Sapphire has to say about it!

What Does Sapphire Have to Say?

“The SAPPHIRE PULSE RX 5600 XT offers incredible performance at the optimal budget for every gamer. With lightning fast GDDR6 memory and redefined display and media engines, the PULSE RX 5600 XT is the ideal graphics card for 1080p gamers. It is powered by AMD’s extreme RDNA architecture, alongside our innovative Dual-X Cooling Technology which keeps the GPU, Memory and VRM components icy cool at low noise levels. The all-aluminum backplate preserves the rigidity of the GPU and guarantees nothing bends. Dust stays out and adds another level of passive cooling to dissipate heat. Pivotal SAPPHIRE features like the Quick Connect Fan, Dual Bios Support and Dual Ball Bearing Fans keep your GPU running smooth and stable. Take your gaming to the next level with the SAPPHIRE PULSE RX 5600 XT as the beating heart of your PC!”

Features and Specifications

For more in-depth details surrounding this graphics card, you can check out the official Sapphire product page via the website here!

GPU: Boost Clock: Up to 1620 MHz

Memory: 6GB/192 bit GDDR6. 12 Gbps Effective

Stream Processors:2304

Dual-X Cooling Technology

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

With AMD confirming the release of these new graphics cards on January 21st, one of the most notable questions remaining is how much they will cost. Well, that and how well they will perform.

With an MSRP of $299, it’s not uncommon to see the AIB partner designs cost a little more than this. Based on the recent launch of the Nvidia 2060 KO, however, it is possible that they will look to stick to that original price.

As to how good the 5600 XT’s will perform? Well, as soon as one arrives, we’ll be sure to let you know! So be sure to keep checking our website and social media for the latest news!

What do you think? Do you like this design? Are you thinking of getting an AMD 5600 XT? If so, which is your favourite brand? – Let us know in the comments!