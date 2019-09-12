Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT NITRO+ Price Leaked By Retailer

Over the last few weeks, we have seen more and more leaks surrounding the upcoming release of the Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Nitro+ graphics card. Being that it is set to likely be Sapphire’s ‘Premium’ release of the custom 5700 XT range, it’s not exactly surprising that this GPU is generating a lot of interest.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, perhaps one of the biggest details surrounding the card has just slipped online. Thanks to an accidental early posting on a major retailers website, we now have a (99.9%) confirmed launch price!

Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT NITRO+

In the report, it was found that American based retailer NewEgg had (seemingly by accident) made the product page live earlier than intended. While it has since been removed, it wasn’t before A) It was noticed and B) Someone jotted down the price. Oh, and the cards boost frequency which is, incidentally, 2010 MHz.

So, how much will it cost? – Well, the website indicated a retail price of $439.99

What Do We Think?

The pricing does largely seen to fall in line to what we’re expected from the custom AIB 5700 XT range of graphics cards. We have, of course, already seen a number of these releases made. We are, however, expecting a lot more to come before the end of the month.

How will this stack up against them though? Well, although we don’t know yet, we clearly don’t have long to go before we find out!

What do you think? Are you looking to upgrade to the Radeon RX 5700 XT? – Let us know in the comments!