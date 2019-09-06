Sapphire RX 5700 XT Nitro+ OC Images Leak Online

During September we expect to see the vast majority of custom model RX 5700 (and XT) graphics cards hit the market. While a small number have already been released, they are quite frankly just the tip of this iceberg!

Sapphire is clearly taking the range more than a little seriously. We already know that they have around 20 different models planned for the range and, in addition, a (somewhat crude) teaser image was released just earlier this week of their 5700 Nitro graphics card.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we have our first official pictures of Sapphire’s upcoming RX 5700 XT Nitro+ OC graphics card and it looks a bit of a beast!

Sapphire RX 5700 XT Nitro+ OC

The graphics card appears to be quite large and fitting within the general ethos of the 2.5 slot design seen for the custom 5700 XT designs. Some have already made comparisons to it looking very similar to their Vega Nitro range and, in fairness, we agree that they are very similar.

Featuring a triple fan design, however, what is clear is that this clearly has a strong focus on temperatures and (by proxy) noise which, in fairness, was an issue with the reference models. Notice in the backplate image below, for example, just how far the radiator extends beyond the PCB. This graphics card is going to be huge!

When is it Out?

The images leaked via Amazon who has since removed the listing. Not before, however, it was noted that a release date of September 15th was set with a price of 470 euros.

While the release date certainly sounds about right to us, unfortunately so does the price which is comparatively a little higher than many might have hoped. This will, of course, all balance out more accurately when we see just how well it performs. For the moment, however, it’s yet another fairly attractive but certainly big 5700 XT teaser!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!