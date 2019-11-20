Scythe Reveals the Low-Profile Shuriken 2 CPU Cooler

Have you ever heard of the Scythe brand of CPU coolers? If you haven’t that’s certainly no criticism as even I’ll admit I wasn’t aware of them until a couple of years ago. Despite them being relatively new to the ‘Western’ market, however, they are surprisingly turning out to be one of the biggest ‘upcoming’ brands around at the moment and when they release something new, they definitely have our full attention these days.

So, what’s new in the world of Scythe? Well, following the confirmation of the upcoming release of the Shuriken 2 (SCSK-2000) CPU Cooler, we have a brand new low-profile design on the way that promises to pack some impressive performance into a very small package.

Scythe Shuriken 2 Low-Profile CPU Cooler

The Shuriken 2 (SCSK-2000) is, for all intents and purposes, a smaller redesigned version of the larger ‘Big Shuriken’ cooler. A cooler which, in case you’re curious, you can check out our review of here!

The thing is, while the ‘Big Shuriken’ wasn’t necessarily a ‘big’ cooler (in general air cooler terms) it wasn’t quite a low-profile design either. Standing at around 69mm tall, many felt that while it was an excellent option, it was just that little bit too tall to really make it viable for ultra-compact systems.

With the Shuriken 2 (SCSK-2000) reportedly shaving off just over a centimeter (at 58mm tall) this is going to be a great option for those looking for high-end performance in the low-profile cooler market.

When Is It Out and How Much Will it Cost?

While Scythe has confirmed a (rough) release date for early December, at the time of writing no price for the Shuriken 2 has been confirmed. Based on similar prior models, however, we would expect something in the region of £40-£50.

Although the official website has not gone live yet, you can check out all of their official coolers (where we expect this one to be added shortly) via the link here! – Alternatively, for all of our Scythe news and reviews, check out the link here!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Scythe products? – Let us know in the comments!