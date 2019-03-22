Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB Portable HDD Review

Seagate has a long list of drives for every situation and setup, including gaming consoles. Today we are talking about consoles, more specifically, the Xbox. Seagate has several drives for these gaming consoles, but I’m taking a closer look at the basic version today. No extra bells and bells or whistles, just a 2TB capacity expansion: The Game Drive for Xbox. (Product Link)

Game Drive for Xbox

There is nothing worse than buying a new game and then not having the space to install it. Having to remove something else just to make room for it. With an extra external hard drive, you don’t need to do so.

Seagate’s Game Drive for Xbox comes in two capacity options, the 2TB version I’m looking at today and a bigger 4TB version. The drive allows you to store and catty a massive Xbox game library. Or maybe just extend your current.

The 2TB Game Drive for Xbox allows you to store 50+ games with an average game size of 35 to 50GB. Being a mechanical drive, it won’t break any speed barriers. Still, with a performance rating of up to 140MB/s, it isn’t slow either. It’s right on par with what an internal drive of the same size will deliver.

The Game Drive for Xbox is a USB 3.0 drive, but it will also work with USB 2.0 hosts. It is fully bus-powered, so there’s no need for an external power supply. A big bonus at home as well as on the road.

Put it in your Pocket

Seagate’s Game Drive for Xbox is small enough to put it in your pocket and take it where ever you go. Take your games and saves with you when you visit friends, and continue where you left off. The drive is only 117 by 80mm and it’s 14.8mm thin. The larger 4TB version, which can hold 100+ games, is 20.8mm thi n.

One Drive Fits All

Whether you got an Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox on X, you can use this drive for them all. It even works with the Xbox 360. The Xbox 360 only comes with USB 2.0 which will impact the performance. It also only supports up to 2TB only and might require a re-format of the drive. But it works, and it works on all existing Xbox consoles. It will most likely also work on the next generation. One drive to fit them all.



Other Seagate Xbox Drives

Seagate has a great deal of console oriented drives, not only the Game Drive which I’m testing today. The company also has the Game Drive for Xbox SSD and the Game Drive Hub for Xbox.

There are special edition models of the game drive too. There’s the Game Pass version which comes with included Xbox Game Pass and there’s also a Sea of Thieves edition. But them being limited editions, they might not be available anymore or everywhere.

The SSD Game Drive comes with obvious speed advantages as well as a capacity of up to 2TB.

If those small portable drives aren’t your thing, then you might want to take a look at the Game Drive Hub for Xbox. Not only does it come with 8TB capacity , it’s also based on a 3.5-Inch drive. That gives it a slightly better speed with 160MB/s. As the name suggests, it comes with a built-in USB hub. You can charge and connect controllers or other peripherals directly through this drive.

PlayStation 4 owners will also find a lot of Game Drives, but we won’t go into them here. However, you can check out our recent review of the Seagate Game Drive for PS4 here.

Feature Highlights