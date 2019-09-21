Sean Bean Says He’s Had Enough of Dying!

There has been a strong theory within the world of film and TV that if Sean Bean appears in it, he’s going to die. While this has not always been the case (he did survive Troy and two Silent Hill films) it is, on the whole, a disturbingly accurate generalization. One that even translates to games as (spoiler alert) he can die in Hitman 2.

In a report via CNET, however, Sean Bean has spoken in an interview and has confirmed that he doesn’t want to die anymore!

Sean Bean Is Tired of Dying!

Speaking in the interview, the film and TV death specialist has confirmed that he is actually turning down roles because of the constant apparent need for his character to not be alive when the end credits start rolling.

“I’ve turned down stuff. I’ve said, ‘They know my character’s going to die because I’m in it.’ I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable.”

He has, however, at the very least confirmed that of all his deaths, Boromir (from Lord of the Rings) was his favorite.

“I thought his death was very heroic and triumphant and poignant. It had pathos. [And] it was great to try and fight back — he went on forever. I was very happy with that. Better than a quick death.”

What Do We Think?

In fairness, despite the huge meme surrounding Sean Bean, he isn’t the most consistent actor to die on screen. Well, at least not in movies. Believe it or not, that honour goes to Samuel L Jackson who (apparently) only has a 15.9% chance of surviving a film compared to Sean Beans significantly more healthy 21%.

The short version is, however, the next time you see Sean Bean appearing in a new role on TV or film, have a friendly bet with your friends that he’s going to surprise. The chances are that you’ll probably win it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!