Seasonic Introduces PRIME SnowSilent PSU Series

New Generation White Seasonic PSUs

Seasonic showcased their PRIME PSU series back in Computex 2017 and released the PRIME Ultra 7 months ago. Now they are announcing the launch of the SnowSilent PRIME series, sporting a white enclosure. This is available with three models: the SnowSilent 750 Titanium, SnowSilent 650 Platinum and the SnowSilent 550 Gold units. In usual Seasonic quality, these units deliver top quality power output where load regulation is kept under 0.5%. Furthermore, the ripple noise is under 20mV.

What Feature Does the PRIME SnowSilent Series Have?

Each PRIME SnowSilent unit also includes a PSU tester. This allows users to quickly troubleshoot and test the power supply right out of the box. Without the need for extra tools. This is highly useful that even novices who do not have much experienc can easily figure out whether the PSU truly is at fault. Plus, the PRIME SnowSilent series has a lengthy 12-year warranty.

For active cooling. the fan uses a 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan with hybrid fan control. This has a life expectancy of 50,000 hours at 40C, performing for a long time. The hybrid fan control also makes sure that the fan stays silent when necessary. Even at 100% load, the fan noise is just above 20dBA. Which is equivalent to sound studio ambient noise. In addition, the PSU series also comes with OPP, OVP, UVP, OCP, OTP, and SCP protection.

The 750W unit comes with four 8/6-pin PCIe cables for multi-GPU use. There are also two 8/4-pin CPU power for overclocking motherboards . Each cable is also sufficiently lengthy for convenient cable management. The 24-pin for example has a 610mm length, while the 8/4-pin has a 650mm length overall.