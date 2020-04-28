Sega Announces Huge Total War: Shogun II Giveaway!

One of the few benefits we’ve seen from this COVID-19 self-isolation business (aside from getting plenty of free time) is that many game publishers have been giving away titles for free in order to attempt to encourage us to stay at home as much as possible. The latest from Sega, however, is honestly pretty amazing!

Yes, for a limited period, you’ll be able to claim a copy of Total War Shogun 2 which will be yours to own and keep forever! Well, presuming you grab it within the next couple of days!

Sega Giveaway – Total War Shogun 2

In announcing the news, Sega has said:

“The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges to many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational. With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier. Total War: SHOGUN II will be free-to-keep on Steam from Monday 27 April until Friday 1 May. Within this epic homage to Feudal Japan, players can recreate an iconic clash of traditional samurai culture, build vast empires from Fukushima to Hitachi, or enact cunning schemes through spy and assassin networks. With hundreds of hours of the campaign and battle to play, we hope it helps make the days a little brighter.”

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

Being made available on Steam (starting at 6 pm GMT on 27th April), the chances are that if you give their app a quick search, you’ll quickly find the correct page to claim your copy. Failing which, you can check out the website via the link here!

Remember though, this isn’t just a temporary free ‘weekend’ style promotion. If you claim your game before May 1st, it’ll be yours to own and play, whenever, wherever, forever! Sega – You may have butchered our favourite hedgehog in recent years, but we love you for this!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your copy? – Let us know in the comments!