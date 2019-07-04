Sega Releases Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Trailers

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

I must admit that I have always found video games based on the Olympic Games to be guilty pleasures of mine. Admittedly, I perhaps preferred the straight-up old days of button mashing leading to gold medals, but even then with an Olympics due next year and Sega at the helm, this is almost certainly going to end up on my gaming shelf.

In a surprise move, however, Sega has just released three brand new videos showcasing footage from the game including some events never before covered in the series. Oh, the person in the video playing the games is, incidentally, Takeshi Matsuda, Japanese Olympic swimming medalist.

What Can We Tell?

There are more than a few artistic choices that I like in this release. Namely, that the game seems to be pulling away from graphical realism and into a more ‘anime‘ style. Very fitting really considering that these Olympics are going to be held in Tokyo.

You might at this point be wondering when the game is going to be released. Well, in that regard, things get a little interesting.

When Is It Out?

The Official Tokyo Olympics video game will be released in Japan on July 24th. Bizarrely, however, the ‘Western’ release isn’t expected until early-mid 2020. Admittedly, with Japan being the host country, I’m not entirely surprised that they want this released early to build up some domestic hype. It does, however, lead to some curiousity over why it’s releasing so early there and comparatively so late here.

Is it possible that the Western version will see some re-works? Maybe a return to the more realistic graphical style? Personally, I hope not because this game looks amazing as it is!

What do you think? Do you like the look of this game? In addition, would you like to see the exact same style released in the west? – Let us know in the comments!