Silent Hill 1st-Person Fan Remake Demo Released

Given that Silent Hill is now over 20 years old, while many consider it to be one of the greatest horror games of all time (a title only largely usurped by its immediate sequel) I think many would agree that the game itself hasn’t aged particularly well.

As such, it’s hardly any surprise to hear that a fan-based remake might be in the works and, indeed, one actually is (or was – more on that shortly). Following an update to one of the leading fan projects, however, a free downloadable demo is now available that takes you through the beginning of Silent Hill 1 in a first-person mode.

Silent Hill Fan Remake Demo

So, what can we expect from this demo? Well, as you can see in the video above, we essentially get to experience the first ‘area’ of the game in which Harry Mason arrives in Silent Hill.

“This is a short (3 to 5 minute), fan-made recreation of the beginning nightmare in the first Silent Hill game, and is a complete project. A tribute in celebration of its 20th year of life. It has been re-imagined in a cinematic first-person view, so expect things to be different; but familiar. I really hope you enjoy.”

Despite the promise of this demo (which is the result of many years of work), it does seem (sadly) that the demo is the finished and final product from this fan project. A pity, but likely a shrewd legal mode.

Konami Lawyers Up?

With the website plastering “THIS PROJECT IS COMPLETE AND WILL NOT BE CONTINUED” in various areas, it seems likely that Konami’s lawyers may have been in touch with the creator. Well, either that or they fear that they will be shortly.

As such, if you want to try this demo out for yourself, it might be worth visiting the official website and grabbing your copy now. Why? Well, we suspect that the C&D order may already be in the post and, as such, the website might close at any moment. A factor that, perhaps, wouldn’t be so annoying if Konami actually showed any signs of wanting to make video games anymore!

To learn more and to get your copy, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Would you like to see Silent Hill recreated entirely? What about in the first person style? – Let us know in the comments!