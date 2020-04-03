SilentiumPC Reveals its Corona HP Evo ARGB Fans

There are times in the tech world where the stars align to give us one of the most amazing brand names you could’ve possibly imagined. Then again, there are times when it just goes completely wrong. So, in announcing the Corona HP Evo ARGB fan, SilentiumPC is clearly hoping for the former rather than the latter.

Well, if nothing else, it should at least get them a few hits in the search engine algorithms…

SilentiumPC Corona HP Evo ARGB Fans

We should note, as it is important, SilentiumPC has used the Corona branding for several years now. They did, in fact, use a very similar fan in their recently launched Fortis 3 air cooler. You can check out our review of that via the link here! It is, therefore, rather bad timing (similar to the beer company) that this launch should find itself in conjunction with the Coronavirus.

So, getting back to the fan itself, as the more tech-savvy among you may have noted, this does (at a glance) look pretty similar to their Corona HP RGB which was launched last year. So, what’s new? Well, consider this design to have more of a number of small (but important) improvements rather than being an outright new product.

Sold individually or in packs of three, the Corona HP Evo ARGB is upgraded to a more modern 3-pin ARGB connector with the kit coming with a hub connector to make cable management simpler.

The key design features include:

120mm and 140mm designs

50,000-hour rated hydraulic bearings

45 CFM (140mm) & 35 CFM (120mm) airflow.

ARGB compatible lighting effects

What Do We Think?

As above, it certainly appears to be a bit of unfortunate timing in terms of branding. That being said, however, every indication suggests that these should be an excellent and solid cooling option that’d look good in practically any PC. We just can’t help but wonder if SilentiumPC has made an error in not making a last-minute name change.

You can learn more about this (and other SilentiumPC products) on their official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like these fan designs? What do you think about the naming? – Let us know in the comments!