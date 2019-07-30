Skyrim Mod Introduces the ‘Modern Bethesda’ Experience

Last week saw the release of the Doom Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch and, for reasons that no one could determine) Bethesda decided to add an always-online requirement. Yes, a trilogy that (practically) outdated the internet, now needs it to run!

As you might expect, neither the fans nor the community was particularly happy about this. To the point that Bethesda (very quickly) backpedalled on it. Albeit, at the time of writing, the DRM for the Nintendo Switch Doom Trilogy is still in place.

Following the release of a new mod, however, a YouTube video shows the hugely popular Skyrim game brought very thoroughly into this new ethos of thinking from Bethesda!

Skyrim Mod Mocks Bethesda

So, what does the mod do I hear you ask? Well, essentially, it pauses your game every few seconds with a pop up stating that you need to connect to the internet to carry on playing.

In other words, this is entirely a joke mod. One, however, that does hit the issue on the head in a very humorous fashion. The mod creator ‘d3sim8’ has said: “this mod is specifically tailored to providing Skyrim users with an authentic modern Bethesda experience.” A statement oozing with gleeful irony!

What Do We Think?

This isn’t the first parody we have seen mocking Bethesda’s Doom Trilogy Nintendo Switch port and we doubt it will be the last. It is, however, great to see a game that is so heavily involved with the modding community produce what is, at least in my opinion, the funniest answer to date. I sincerely hope someone at Bethesda sees this!

If you do, therefore, want to try this out, you’re welcome to download it via the link here!

What do you think? Is this the greatest Skyrim mod ever made? – Let us know in the comments!