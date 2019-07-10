Smaller, Cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite Arrives on September 20

We’ve been hearing about Nintendo‘s more compact Switch handheld since Q1 2019. Now it has finally been unveiled and is officially called the Nintendo ‘Switch Lite’.

The device arrives on September 20 and will be pretty much what we expected. To keep the price down, the Joy-Con is not separate and is integrated into the body. Which makes this device more in-line with DS or the classic Game Boy. Also missing is the ability to output to a larger screen, making it a purely handheld device.

Nintendo will be offering the Switch Lite in three colour options: turquoise, gray and yellow. However, they will also have limited edition variants such as the Pokemon Sword and Shield edition pictured above. This version has a lighter gray colour and will have cyan directional controls with magenta input buttons. The back also has graphics depicting the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta.

What Features Does the Switch Lite Have?

The Switch Lite uses a 5.5-inch screen and boasts a longer-lasting battery life than the original Switch. Users can expect between three to seven hours of gameplay on a single charge. It also only weighs approximately 0.61 lbs, so you can easily take in almost anywhere.

Top View

According to Nintendo, the device can play all games in the Nintendo Switch library that support handheld mode. Although some games, understandably will have restrictions. This includes those that require HD Rumble support or the IR camera.

Bottom View

The good news is that there are some flexibility when it comes to connectivity. Users can use external Joy-Con controllers, a Switch Pro Controller and the Poke Ball Plus with the device. Internally, it has built-in gyro controls, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even NFC according to The Verge.

For a full feature comparison between the new Lite version and the original Switch, check out this comparison page from Nintendo’s website.

How Much Does This Device Cost?

The Nintendo Switch Lite has an MSRP of $199 USD, which is $100 less than the original version.