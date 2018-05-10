SNK Unveils the NeoGeo Mini Palm-Size Arcade Console

Palm-Sized Retro Arcade Machine

SNK released a teaser photo three weeks ago about a new hardware they are preparing. Specifically, it is for celebrating their 40th anniversary. They have now announced that a NeoGeo Mini arcade machine is coming. Just as we thought, it is a compact retro arcade console. However, what we did not expect, is how compact it really is. Instead of releasing a table top arcade machine, the NeoGeo Mini is actually a palm size device.

Is it Really Palm Sized?

Yes! The compact device measures just 135 x 162 x 108mm (W x H x D) and weighs 600 grams. The display is 3.5 inches and it comes pre-loaded with 40 NeoGeo classic titles. That includes Metal Slug and King of Fighters.

SNK intends to release two different versions: a Japanese and an International model. This mostly has to do with the colour scheme as the Japanese version faithfully reflects the original MVS arcade cabinet from the 1990. That means it comes in a combination of black, white and red. Meanwhile, the international market version is in black, white and blue. Unfortunately, no classic all-red MVS cabinet option is available. However, that is something a simple can of spray paint can’t fix.

What Connectivity Options Does This Console Have?

The best part is that users can hook the NeoGeo Mini up to a larger screen via an HDMI terminal. It also has two external controller terminals so players can go head to head. Plus, there is a headphone terminal for hooking the console up to a personal listening device or a larger speaker.