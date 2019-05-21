Sony Demonstrates “Next-Gen PlayStation Performance vs PS4 Pro

Sony Shows Off Seamless Load Times

Sony may not be at E3 2019 to show off their next-gen console, but they are revealing it in their own way. The latest of which is a live demonstration during their latest investor relations strategy meeting on Tuesday. Wall Street Journal’s Takashi Mochizuki and was able to capture part of the demonstration on video.

Sony’s official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

It seems that one of Sony’s big slogan push with their next-gen PlayStation is “no loading times”, and that is exactly what the demo shows. What took the PS4 Pro hardware 8.10 seconds to load, the next-gen PlayStation hardware only took 0.83 seconds to do the same task. The next demonstration also shows speeding up through a busy open world with no slow-downs.

What Can We Expect from the Next-Gen PlayStation?

Aside from the improved CPU and GPU, the load times will be faster thanks to the use of Solid State Drives (SSD). Furthermore, Sony says that the next-gen hardware will have Ray Tracing and 8K resolution support. For now, they are keeping quiet in regards to launch dates, pricing or games.

