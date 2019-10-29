Sony Officially Trademarks PlayStation 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10

All going well, we fully expect the Sony PlayStation 5 to release at some point in late 2020. Yes, we’re just under a year away from the release of their next-generation console! As you might expect, however, a company such as Sony can rarely afford to concentrate on solely just what they have immediately planned next.

In a semi-surprising move, however, a report via GamesIndustry has confirmed that Sony has officially filed trademark applications for the PlayStation 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Sony Sets Out PlayStation Naming For the Future!

The specific trademarks (which have been made in Japan) cover both the names ‘PlayStation 6’ and ‘PS6’ all the way up to the seemingly 10th-release of the console. This would almost certainly confirm that Sony is happy to stick with this naming structure for at least the next 20-30 years!

In terms of console releases, however, this is (perhaps surprisingly) the first official trademark that Sony has applied since 2006 when they covered both the PS4 and PS5.

What Do We Think?

Well, we’re certainly not willing to speculate at this point what any of these systems will represent. In fact, the trademark alone isn’t necessarily a guarantee than Sony won’t reconsider the naming in the future.

The PS5 isn’t even out yet and based on usual cycles, the PS6 will likely not release until 2026/2027. Does this mean that Sony will perhaps look to make the generational gap a lot closer in the future? We doubt it. For the moment, however, it seems clear that they’re more than happy with the ‘PlayStation’ name.

If you do, however, want to learn more about the upcoming PS5 (a console we do actually know a fair bit about), you can check out the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!