Sony Says PS5 is Focussed on “Value as Opposed to Price”

We certainly saw something of a surprise last week when at their ‘Future of Gaming’ event, Sony officially revealed the final design of their PS5 console. While it was (in fairness) rumored that this was going to happen, at the time of writing, this reveal has pretty much only lefty two major questions unanswered. Namely, when will the PS5 be released and how much will it cost.

Well, rather unfortunately, Sony is still remaining somewhat tight-lipped on both of these subjects. In a report via Eurogamer, however, in regards to the price tag, Sony CEO Jim Ryan has at least gone as far as to say that the main development of the PS5 has seen a specific focus on ‘value as opposed to price’.

Sony PS5 – “Value as Opposed to Price”

Speaking in an interview, Sony CEO Jim Ryan has been discussing how they have attempted to create the best console possible, while still attempting to keep the price at a level that may not necessarily be great, but one that will reflect ‘value’ in terms of the system as a whole.

“I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right. And I emphasize value as opposed to price. We must be more attentive than ever before to ensure that the overall value proposition in terms of the console and the games – the range of games, the quality of games, the quantity of games – makes this something that our community aspires towards. Many of our […] consumers are purchasing solely digitally these days. We thought that we would do what we typically try and do, and just offer choice.”

What Does This Mean?

When Jim Ryan talks “value as opposed to price”, I don’t think it takes a business genius to read between the lines here. Put simply, if you were hoping that PS5 was going to launch with a ludicrously low-price (in order to attempt to further bury Microsoft’s console/s) then you’re going to be disappointed.

In terms of how much the PS5 will cost, the only figure we’ve seen consistency mentioned is $499. Based on the reveal, however, this may be the price for the ‘digital version’ that doesn’t have the blu-ray drive. Put simply, if you are angling to get a PS5 on or near launch date, we’d suggest having around $600 handy as, as much as we might like it, we don’t think these are going to be cheap!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!