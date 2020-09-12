Sony Rumored to Be Dropping the Price of the PS5

/ 4 seconds ago
ps5

Earlier this week, in something that apparently appeared to be a ‘who would blink first’ competition, Microsoft officially confirmed the price and release date for both it’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console. While both systems were pretty much as expected by the community, it created a focus shift back towards Sony and their PS5 with, in terms of the price tag, the ball being firmly in their court.

Well, following a report via TechSpot, it seems that with the Xbox prices now known, Sony may be considering significantly dropping the expected price of its consoles to put them more in line with Microsoft.

xbox ps5

PS5 Price Tags!

While this is entirely rumored at the time of writing, sources reportedly close to Sony have suggested that the company was anticipating a release price of around $600 for their main PS5 console. With the Xbox Series X now confirmed at $499, however, it is believed that Sony may be willing to suck this $100 up (perhaps even at a loss) in order to ensure they keep their console market dominance.

Rumored Prices

  • PS5 – $499.99
  • PS5 (Diskless system) – $299.99
sony ps5

What Do We Think?

With the diskless system still being more expensive than the Xbox Series S, there is definitely room for Microsoft to get some victories here in terms of end retail sales. It is, however, hard to deny that anticipation for the PS5 is significantly greater than the Xbox Series X. Albeit, with this price drop, they are perhaps not confident enough to believe that all consumers would be willing to pay that much extra for it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend