Sony Rumored to Be Dropping the Price of the PS5

Earlier this week, in something that apparently appeared to be a ‘who would blink first’ competition, Microsoft officially confirmed the price and release date for both it’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console. While both systems were pretty much as expected by the community, it created a focus shift back towards Sony and their PS5 with, in terms of the price tag, the ball being firmly in their court.

Well, following a report via TechSpot, it seems that with the Xbox prices now known, Sony may be considering significantly dropping the expected price of its consoles to put them more in line with Microsoft.

PS5 Price Tags!

While this is entirely rumored at the time of writing, sources reportedly close to Sony have suggested that the company was anticipating a release price of around $600 for their main PS5 console. With the Xbox Series X now confirmed at $499, however, it is believed that Sony may be willing to suck this $100 up (perhaps even at a loss) in order to ensure they keep their console market dominance.

Rumored Prices

PS5 – $499.99

PS5 (Diskless system) – $299.99

What Do We Think?

With the diskless system still being more expensive than the Xbox Series S, there is definitely room for Microsoft to get some victories here in terms of end retail sales. It is, however, hard to deny that anticipation for the PS5 is significantly greater than the Xbox Series X. Albeit, with this price drop, they are perhaps not confident enough to believe that all consumers would be willing to pay that much extra for it!

