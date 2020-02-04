Sony Surprises All by Officially Launching its PS5 Website

There have been more than a few rumors in recent weeks that Sony was planning on using an event this month to formally announce the details of their upcoming next-gen console. Namely, the PS5.

While there is still no formal confirmation as to a launch date (let alone any major-specific upcoming Sony events), something very curious has just happened. In both the UK and Germany, there is now an official website for the PS5 console!

Sony Launches Official PS5 Website

Now, it’s entirely possible at the time that you’re reading this that further international websites will be launched. With these websites now being accessible, however, it is creating a lot of speculation that a formal announcement may literally be days away!

Something that would tie into a lot of recent rumors we heard surrounding it’s launch date!

You can, incidentally, check out the UK website via the link here! I can’t get you the German one (sorry) as it keeps redirecting me.

What Do We Think?

With the website going live (offering users currently merely the opportunity to ‘sign-up’ to their newsletter) this is a big step. Namely, towards the console finally being unveiled by Sony.

This news does also tally with a number of recent suggestions (from differing sources) that Sony will formally announce the console on February 5th! While we suggest that you take such dates with a healthy dose of cynicism, this website launch has definitely added fuel to the speculation.

Who knows, maybe by this time tomorrow we’ll finally learn just how good the PS5 is going to be!

What do you think? Is a PS5 announcement imminent? Are you planning on getting this system? – Let us know in the comments!